Credit Suisse AG Sells 300 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.