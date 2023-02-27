Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,582 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.