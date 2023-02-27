Credit Suisse AG Sells 537 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $181.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $181.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

