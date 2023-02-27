CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 278.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $143.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $148.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

