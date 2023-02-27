DA Davidson Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $161.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

