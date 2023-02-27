Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 467,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $53.78.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Stories

