EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

