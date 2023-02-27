Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 159,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Down 1.1 %

BCS stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

