Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOF opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

