Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of KOF opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.