Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.37 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 902.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4 %

Western Union stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

