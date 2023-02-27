Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.45 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

