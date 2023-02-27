Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.