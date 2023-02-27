Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,120 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

