Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,150 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,150 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

