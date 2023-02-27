Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hess by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Price Performance

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $138.95 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

