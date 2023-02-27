Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 5.7 %

ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.