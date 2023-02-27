Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 304.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

