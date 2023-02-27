Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,916.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.