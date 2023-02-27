First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 106.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FAF opened at $56.51 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Further Reading

