First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

