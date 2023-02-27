Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 558,842 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Fluence Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNC opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

