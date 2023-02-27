Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.11%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

