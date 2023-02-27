Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CWST opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

