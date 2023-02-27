Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.89. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

