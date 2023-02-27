Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.84 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.