Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,118 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 184,486 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,368,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

