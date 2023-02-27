Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

HTRB opened at $33.31 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

