Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 61,000 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 759.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

