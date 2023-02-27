Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 321,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE PBI opened at $4.38 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $762.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.