Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 16,000 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.