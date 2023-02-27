Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $32.03 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

