Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

