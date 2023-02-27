Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

