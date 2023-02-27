Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington University purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MRSN stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $517.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.