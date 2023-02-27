Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5,881.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $214.64 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.15.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

