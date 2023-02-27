Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,343,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,884,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

