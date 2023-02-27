Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 60,812 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

