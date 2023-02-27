Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 747.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

