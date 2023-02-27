Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.31 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. HSBC boosted their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About H World Group



H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

