Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

