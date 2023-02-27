Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

