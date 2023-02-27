Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 171.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.