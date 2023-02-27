Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.13 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $13,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 227.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,812 shares of company stock worth $2,520,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of ZG opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.