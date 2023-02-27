Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.27 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

CLDX opened at $40.12 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

