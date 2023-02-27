Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.35 Million in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 275,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

