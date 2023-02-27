Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.38 Million in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of ASC opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

