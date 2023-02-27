Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

