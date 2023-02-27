Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.