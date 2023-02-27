Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.18.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $356.31 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

