Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,326 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

